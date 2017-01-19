Insurance InsightsThe new year brings...

Insurance InsightsThe new year brings new opportunities for scammers to go after Arkansas seniors.

The new year brings new opportunities for scammers to go after Arkansas seniors. With the ending of Medicare Open Enrollment last month, the start of the year is a common time for scammers to start calling seniors with demands for bank account or Social Security information.

