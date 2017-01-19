Insurance InsightsThe new year brings new opportunities for scammers to go after Arkansas seniors.
The new year brings new opportunities for scammers to go after Arkansas seniors. With the ending of Medicare Open Enrollment last month, the start of the year is a common time for scammers to start calling seniors with demands for bank account or Social Security information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|15 min
|BARNEYII
|33,146
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|2 hr
|Amused
|22,022
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|2 hr
|muskrat
|1
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Dec 29
|Love the Village
|3
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|Dec 22
|Hate Cable
|1
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC