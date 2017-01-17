Hutchinson: Arkansas 'Ready to Go' on ACA Repeal But Concerned About Trade Tax
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, in Washington this week to attend the Donald Trump inauguration, appeared on CNBC's "Squawk Box" to talk about the appeal of the Patient Protection & Affordable Care Act and the incoming Trump administration's trade plans.
