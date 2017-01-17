Huddles by Arkansas Veterans' Commission veiled
Members of the Arkansas Veterans' Commission exchanged emails and held a private conference call without notifying the public to maintain a positive image and shield public officials, according to commissioners and emails obtained under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act. The conference call likely broke open meeting laws, and the emails arguably violated those same provisions, said John Tull, legal counsel for the Arkansas Press Association.
