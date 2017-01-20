Huckabee to Kerry: Yes, Israel is bot...

Huckabee to Kerry: Yes, Israel is both Jewish and democratic

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

In the wake of Secretary of State John Kerry's speech last week , in which he claimed that Israel's presence in Judea, Samaria and eastern Jerusalem is an "obstacle to peace", former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee visited the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem in order to send Kerry a message that Israel is, indeed, both a Jewish and Democratic state. "We're here in the first week of a new year to remind the world that Yerushalayim is one city," he added, insisting on pronouncing the name of Israel's capital in Hebrew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 1 hr Barak 21,972
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 12 hr Bunch Of Them 33,047
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... Dec 29 Love the Village 3
News More on the continuing effort to preserve punis... Dec 22 Hate Cable 1
News Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta... Dec 18 Skip 2
News Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month Dec 17 hassen 10
News Arctic air headed for Arkansas Dec 17 Deplorableknuckle... 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,408 • Total comments across all topics: 277,561,451

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC