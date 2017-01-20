Huckabee to Kerry: Yes, Israel is both Jewish and democratic

In the wake of Secretary of State John Kerry's speech last week , in which he claimed that Israel's presence in Judea, Samaria and eastern Jerusalem is an "obstacle to peace", former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee visited the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem in order to send Kerry a message that Israel is, indeed, both a Jewish and Democratic state. "We're here in the first week of a new year to remind the world that Yerushalayim is one city," he added, insisting on pronouncing the name of Israel's capital in Hebrew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.