Huckabee: The Left's Russia Complaints Mirror Own Failures

14 hrs ago Read more: News Max

The left is crying out over President-elect Donald Trump's call for a new relationship with Russia because their own election hopes and foreign policies have failed, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said Monday. "It failed with Russia, it failed in the Middle East, miserably failed in the Middle East," Huckabee told the Fox News' "Fox & Friends" program.

