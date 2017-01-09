Huckabee: The Left's Russia Complaints Mirror Own Failures
The left is crying out over President-elect Donald Trump's call for a new relationship with Russia because their own election hopes and foreign policies have failed, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said Monday. "It failed with Russia, it failed in the Middle East, miserably failed in the Middle East," Huckabee told the Fox News' "Fox & Friends" program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|27 min
|Now_What-
|33,149
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|3 hr
|Watcher
|6
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Rosa_Winkel
|22,024
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Dec 29
|Love the Village
|3
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|Dec 22
|Hate Cable
|1
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC