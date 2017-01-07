Huckabee on Intel Report: No 'Scintilla of Evidence' That Russia Swayed Election
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said Saturday that the U.S. intelligence report presented this week on Moscow's hacking did not provide "a scintilla of evidence that the Russians actually had an impact on the election." "Did they perhaps get involved by sending misdirection, misinformation? Doubtful that they did any more misinformation than did The New York Times, The Washington Post or the major networks," he said.
