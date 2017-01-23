House panel advances plan to reinstate Arkansas voter ID law
A House panel sought Wednesday to reinstate Arkansas' voter ID law, and expanded Republican majorities in the Legislature could help it survive yet another court challenge like the one that struck down a nearly identical plan more than two years ago. The House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee endorsed the proposal requiring most voters to show photo identification before casting a ballot.
