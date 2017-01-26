Greenlaw's mom: Surgery a success
The work was performed by orthopedist Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte, N.C., where Greenlaw reinjured his foot in the Belk Bowl. Greenlaw's mother, Nanci Early, posted updates about the operation on social media, writing that Greenlaw had a bone graft taken from his hip and inserted to stabilize his troublesome foot.
