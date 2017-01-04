Gentry Safari Working To Keep Giraffe...

Gentry Safari Working To Keep Giraffes Healthy As Worldwide Numbers Hit Historic Lows

One of the most recognizable animals has had it's endangered status changed from "least concern" to "vulnerable." Now, the Wild Wilderness Drive-Through Safari in Gentry is working to make sure their two giraffes are living long and healthy lives.

