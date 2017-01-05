Gas Prices On The Rise In River Valle...

Gas Prices On The Rise In River Valley & Northwest Arkansas

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Gas prices are on the rise due to less oil supply from oil producers, as well as OPEC announcing production cuts. Experts think the price is only expected to climb higher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr post Reply 33,088
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 2 hr _Susan_ 22,000
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... Dec 29 Love the Village 3
News More on the continuing effort to preserve punis... Dec 22 Hate Cable 1
News Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta... Dec 18 Skip 2
News Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month Dec 17 hassen 10
News Arctic air headed for Arkansas Dec 17 Deplorableknuckle... 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,930 • Total comments across all topics: 277,643,828

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC