From the desk of the Arkansas Attorne...

From the desk of the Arkansas Attorney GeneralFor several years,...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Record

For several years, circuit courts in Arkansas have had the opportunity to participate in an electronic filing system maintained by the Administrative Office of the Courts . Electronic filing through the eFlex system is similar, but not identical to the CM/ECF Pacer system used in federal courts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 1 hr Eagle 12 22,340
Any one familar with something called gang stal... 5 hr shirleyknot 2
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 14 hr Barnyisnutz 33,519
1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high Jan 22 Truck 1
Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move? Jan 14 Movingover 1
Christ Trump Hillary Jan 13 Now_What- 5
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... Jan 12 ToMiCa 4
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,200 • Total comments across all topics: 278,393,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC