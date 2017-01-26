From the desk of the Arkansas Attorney GeneralFor several years,...
For several years, circuit courts in Arkansas have had the opportunity to participate in an electronic filing system maintained by the Administrative Office of the Courts . Electronic filing through the eFlex system is similar, but not identical to the CM/ECF Pacer system used in federal courts.
