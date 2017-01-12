From the desk of the Arkansas Attorne...

From the desk of the Arkansas Attorney General The Religious Freedom...

The Religious Freedom Restoration Act guarantees all Americans a degree of religious liberty that extends beyond the rights afforded by the First Amendment. It prohibits the government from imposing a substantial burden on one's exercise of religion, unless the government can satisfy strict scrutiny.

