Fort Smith Bartender Starts Petition Seeking To Certify Arkansas Bartenders

Jenny Anderson, who has been serving drinks for nearly 20 years, is working with city director Mike Lorenz and State Senator Jake Files to get the idea through the legislature. "It's a controlled substance that we are serving to the public," said Anderson.

