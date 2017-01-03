Former Arkansas state representative pleads guilty to receiving kickbacks

Former Arkansas state representative Micah Neal of Springdale pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to authorize and direct $600,000 in state government funds to two non-profit entities in exchange for approximately $38,000 in kickback payments, according to a news release. Neal, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud before U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks of the Western District of Arkansas.

