Five-year sentence for theft of insurance investments
Samuel Bowron Phillips, 41, of Fort Smith has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for a scheme in which he took $1.6 million from customers of his insurance business. U.S. Attorney Kenneth Elser announced the sentence, given on charges of mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.
Read more at Arkansas Times.
