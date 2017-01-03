Fired aide adds new allegations to treasurer suit

A fired employee of Treasurer Dennis Milligan's office has added accusations of illegal use of state funds to his legal complaints against his former boss, according to filings made in Pulaski County Circuit Court at the end of the year. David Singer, a former outreach manager on Milligan's staff, filed a complaint alleging illegal exaction on Dec. 30. Singer alleges that Milligan illegally transferred funds within his office to pay a Washington, D.C.-based company for a program offering financial literacy instruction to elementary school students.

