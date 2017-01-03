Fired aide adds new allegations to treasurer suit
A fired employee of Treasurer Dennis Milligan's office has added accusations of illegal use of state funds to his legal complaints against his former boss, according to filings made in Pulaski County Circuit Court at the end of the year. David Singer, a former outreach manager on Milligan's staff, filed a complaint alleging illegal exaction on Dec. 30. Singer alleges that Milligan illegally transferred funds within his office to pay a Washington, D.C.-based company for a program offering financial literacy instruction to elementary school students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|sue2
|33,116
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|9 hr
|Eagle 12
|22,021
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Dec 29
|Love the Village
|3
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|Dec 22
|Hate Cable
|1
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC