Facebook donates $1M in virtual-reality technology to Arkansas schools

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Erin Egan, vice president of U.S. public policy for Facebook, watch as a Little Rock Central High School student tries a virtual reality headset on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Facebook is donating about $1 million in virtual reality technology to Arkansas with a focus on low-income high schools.

