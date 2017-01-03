Facebook donates $1M in virtual-reality technology to Arkansas schools
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Erin Egan, vice president of U.S. public policy for Facebook, watch as a Little Rock Central High School student tries a virtual reality headset on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Facebook is donating about $1 million in virtual reality technology to Arkansas with a focus on low-income high schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Guest
|33,098
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|1 hr
|Eagle 12
|22,008
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Dec 29
|Love the Village
|3
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|Dec 22
|Hate Cable
|1
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC