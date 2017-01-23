D.C. Protesters Reportedly Vandalize ...

D.C. Protesters Reportedly Vandalize Bus Of Arkansas Students

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Hours after the Women's March on Washington, protesters allegedly vandalized a bus that was carrying students from a central Arkansas high school. The Sylvan Hills high school students reported that the demonstrators cracked the bus' driver's side windshield around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 4 hr Demon Slayer 22,198
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 6 hr Copy And Paste Wi... 33,422
1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high Sun Truck 1
Any one familar with something called gang stal... Jan 17 Resident440 1
Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move? Jan 14 Movingover 1
Christ Trump Hillary Jan 13 Now_What- 5
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... Jan 12 ToMiCa 4
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,274 • Total comments across all topics: 278,197,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC