D.C. Protesters Reportedly Vandalize Bus Of Arkansas Students
Hours after the Women's March on Washington, protesters allegedly vandalized a bus that was carrying students from a central Arkansas high school. The Sylvan Hills high school students reported that the demonstrators cracked the bus' driver's side windshield around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday .
