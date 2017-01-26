Court suspends Arkansas circuit judge...

Court suspends Arkansas circuit judge charged after police chase

3 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

The Arkansas Supreme Court ordered Thursday the temporary suspension with pay of a circuit judge who was arrested last week after police say he drove drunk through a sobriety checkpoint and had to be chased down. The court's order granted a petition by the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission to immediately suspend William M. Pearson of Clarksville, a Johnson County judge in the 5th Judicial Circuit.

