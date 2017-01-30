Cotton and Boozman back Trump's trave...

Cotton and Boozman back Trump's travel ban

Read more: Arkansas Times

No surprise: Sen. Tom Cotton and Sen. John Boozman are backing Donald Trump's controversial executive order - rolled out chaotically, incompetently, and arguably unconstitutionally over the weekend - enacting an immediate 90-day ban on entry into the U.S. from citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations as well as a 120-ban on entry for all refugees. The order has been met with massive protests nationwide.

