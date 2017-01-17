Competing low-income tax cuts clear H...

Competing low-income tax cuts clear House panel

10 hrs ago

The Arkansas House tax panel endorsed competing bills Thursday -- Gov. Asa Hutchinson's legislation to cut individual income tax rates for people with less than $21,000 in taxable income and Rep. Warwick Sabin's bill to create a state earned income tax credit. The 20-member House Revenue and Taxation Committee -- comprising 10 Republicans and 10 Democrats -- advanced both bills to the full House of Representatives.

