Comparing a tax cut with a tax credit

14 hrs ago

Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families has compared the cost and impact of two tax relief bills that came out of the House committee this morning - Gov. Asa Hutchinson's income tax cut for those making less than $21,000 a year in next taxable income and Rep. Warwick Sabin's bill to give an earned income tax credit to state taxpayers equal to 5 percent of the credit they get under existing federal tax law. Here's a link to the comparison .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

