Comparing a tax cut with a tax credit
Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families has compared the cost and impact of two tax relief bills that came out of the House committee this morning - Gov. Asa Hutchinson's income tax cut for those making less than $21,000 a year in next taxable income and Rep. Warwick Sabin's bill to give an earned income tax credit to state taxpayers equal to 5 percent of the credit they get under existing federal tax law. Here's a link to the comparison .
