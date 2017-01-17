Committee advances bill banning Arkansans from using food stamps to buy junk food

After a state lawmaker fielded questions and criticism Tuesday regarding her plan to ban Arkansans from using food stamps to buy junk food, legislators passed the bill along to the General Assembly. Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, filed the bill, HB1035, in December to create the Healthy Food Improvement Act, which would reduce what people are allowed to buy with their allotments from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as food stamps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.