Commission limits marijuana cultivation licenses to applicants with at least $1 million in assets

15 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission today finished the bulk of its discussion of draft rules for the licensing of cultivation facilities by establishing high financial hurdles for would-be growers to clear before they can claim one of the five licenses the commission will distribute later this year. In a reversal of a decision it made last month, the panel also decided to not require cultivators to spread out geographically across the state.

