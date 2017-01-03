Commission limits marijuana cultivation licenses to applicants with at least $1 million in assets
The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission today finished the bulk of its discussion of draft rules for the licensing of cultivation facilities by establishing high financial hurdles for would-be growers to clear before they can claim one of the five licenses the commission will distribute later this year. In a reversal of a decision it made last month, the panel also decided to not require cultivators to spread out geographically across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|8 min
|Rosa_Winkel
|21,988
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|33,072
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Dec 29
|Love the Village
|3
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|Dec 22
|Hate Cable
|1
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC