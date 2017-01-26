Column: If you boycott everything, you change nothing
You won't catch me dead in a pair of Ivanka Trump shoes. You won't find me anywhere near a Trump golf course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|32 min
|What_Then
|33,506
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|9 hr
|_Susan_
|22,335
|1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high
|Jan 22
|Truck
|1
|Any one familar with something called gang stal...
|Jan 17
|Resident440
|1
|Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move?
|Jan 14
|Movingover
|1
|Christ Trump Hillary
|Jan 13
|Now_What-
|5
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Jan 12
|ToMiCa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC