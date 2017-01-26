Column: If you boycott everything, yo...

Column: If you boycott everything, you change nothing

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

You won't catch me dead in a pair of Ivanka Trump shoes. You won't find me anywhere near a Trump golf course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 32 min What_Then 33,506
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 9 hr _Susan_ 22,335
1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high Jan 22 Truck 1
Any one familar with something called gang stal... Jan 17 Resident440 1
Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move? Jan 14 Movingover 1
Christ Trump Hillary Jan 13 Now_What- 5
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... Jan 12 ToMiCa 4
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,265 • Total comments across all topics: 278,344,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC