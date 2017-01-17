Chief picked for Natural Heritage Commission
Darrell Bowman, interim director of the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, has been named the director, Department of Arkansas Heritage Director Stacy Hurst said Wednesday. Bowman has been the commission's interim director since August when former director Chris Colclasure departed to become an assistant deputy director for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
