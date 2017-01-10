Chief Justice Dan Kemp takes charge o...

Chief Justice Dan Kemp takes charge of the Arkansas Supreme Court

15 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Arkansas Supreme Court justices were sworn in today and new Chief Justice Dan Kemp, after making a bow to cooperation among members, sent a clear message that he intended to be in charge of every administrative function at the court. He declared that he would be overseer of various Supreme Courtt offices and committees - jobs that had been parceled out among other justices.

