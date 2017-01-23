Census of central Arkansas homeless set for tomorrow
Central Arkansas Team for the Homeless will conduct a "point in time" count tomorrow to estimate the homeless population in Pulaski, Saline, Prairie, and Lonoke Counties. Data from the count will be used to coordinate local homeless services and provided to federal agencies to help determine the extent of homelessness nationally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|4 hr
|Demon Slayer
|22,198
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|Copy And Paste Wi...
|33,422
|1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high
|Sun
|Truck
|1
|Any one familar with something called gang stal...
|Jan 17
|Resident440
|1
|Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move?
|Jan 14
|Movingover
|1
|Christ Trump Hillary
|Jan 13
|Now_What-
|5
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Jan 12
|ToMiCa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC