Carroll County Judge Removed After Allegedly Exchanging Sexual Favors For Bonds Or Release
The Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission announced Tuesday Carroll County District Judge Timothy Parker was removed and resigned after an investigation into Parker allegedly receiving sexual favors from female litigants for bonds or releases. Parker's letter of removal states that from 2013 to 2016 he engaged in a pattern of personal relationship with women who appeared in his court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|7 min
|Rosa_Winkel
|21,988
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|33,072
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Dec 29
|Love the Village
|3
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|Dec 22
|Hate Cable
|1
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC