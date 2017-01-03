Carroll County Judge Removed After Al...

Carroll County Judge Removed After Allegedly Exchanging Sexual Favors For Bonds Or Release

Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

The Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission announced Tuesday Carroll County District Judge Timothy Parker was removed and resigned after an investigation into Parker allegedly receiving sexual favors from female litigants for bonds or releases. Parker's letter of removal states that from 2013 to 2016 he engaged in a pattern of personal relationship with women who appeared in his court.

