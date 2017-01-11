Businessman reports to prison in bribery case
An Arkansas businessman convicted of bribing a state official is now in a federal prison after an appeals court rejected his request to remain free while challenging his convictions. Ted Suhl's appeal was rejected on Jan. 3. He reported to an Illinois prison last week to begin serving a seven-year sentence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|14 hr
|Duck
|33,194
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|Tue
|Watcher
|6
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Jan 9
|Rosa_Winkel
|22,024
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Dec 29
|Love the Village
|3
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|Dec 22
|Hate Cable
|1
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC