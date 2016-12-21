Bumpers, Thornton top Arkansas notables who died during 2016
A former U.S. senator who defended an impeached president during his Senate trial and a former U.S. representative who was a member of House committee that brought articles of impeachment against another president are among the notable Arkansans who died during 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|BARNEYII
|33,020
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Dec 29
|Love the Village
|3
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Dec 28
|Eagle 12
|21,964
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|Dec 22
|Hate Cable
|1
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC