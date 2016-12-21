Bowfisherman sets new shortnose gar record
Bryson Harpole of Ward didn't only set a new bar for shortnose gar in Arkansas's fishing records on Nov. 1, 2016; he crushed the old record for unrestricted tackle. His bowfishing catch from Cypress Bayou WMA weighed an impressive 11 pounds, 12 ounces and measured over a yard long at 36.8 inches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
