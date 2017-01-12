Bills: Arkansas Panel Must Issue Tax Cut Plans by Fall 2018
LITTLE ROCK - Legislation detailing Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's $50 million tax cut plan calls for a task force looking at other tax code changes to issue its recommendations by September 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|1 hr
|misbehaved
|22,041
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|BARNEYII
|33,217
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|4 hr
|ToMiCa
|4
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|Jan 10
|Watcher
|6
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|Dec 22
|Hate Cable
|1
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC