Bills: Arkansas Panel Must Issue Tax ...

Bills: Arkansas Panel Must Issue Tax Cut Plans by Fall 2018

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

LITTLE ROCK - Legislation detailing Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's $50 million tax cut plan calls for a task force looking at other tax code changes to issue its recommendations by September 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 1 hr misbehaved 22,041
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr BARNEYII 33,217
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... 4 hr ToMiCa 4
News Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ... Jan 10 Watcher 6
News More on the continuing effort to preserve punis... Dec 22 Hate Cable 1
News Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta... Dec 18 Skip 2
News Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month Dec 17 hassen 10
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,463 • Total comments across all topics: 277,859,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC