Bill seeks to designate official Arkansas dinosaur
Sandra Chandler of the Arkansas Geological Survey discusses the history of the Arkansaurus fridayi, a dinosaur discovered in Arkansas, in this 2015 file photo. Some Arkansas lawmakers want a different sort of animal to join the ranks of the mockingbird and the white-tailed deer in officially representing the state: a dinosaur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|8 hr
|Duck
|33,194
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|Tue
|Watcher
|6
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Jan 9
|Rosa_Winkel
|22,024
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Dec 29
|Love the Village
|3
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|Dec 22
|Hate Cable
|1
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC