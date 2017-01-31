Bill filed to stop Arkansas dispensaries from growing marijuana would increase clout of big growers

A bill filed Monday by Sen. Greg Standridge and Sen. Missy Irvin , SB 254, would prevent Arkansas dispensaries from cultivating cannabis plants, as envisioned by the medical marijuana amendment approved by voters less than three months ago. The amendment allows dispensaries to grow up to 50 mature plants - a relatively small crop, given the expected demand in Arkansas once the medical marijuana industry is up and running.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.