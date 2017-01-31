Bill filed to stop Arkansas dispensar...

Bill filed to stop Arkansas dispensaries from growing marijuana would increase clout of big growers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

A bill filed Monday by Sen. Greg Standridge and Sen. Missy Irvin , SB 254, would prevent Arkansas dispensaries from cultivating cannabis plants, as envisioned by the medical marijuana amendment approved by voters less than three months ago. The amendment allows dispensaries to grow up to 50 mature plants - a relatively small crop, given the expected demand in Arkansas once the medical marijuana industry is up and running.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr Go Trump 33,530
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 17 hr _Susan_ 22,348
Bennie Holliman 21 hr Sissy 1
Any one familar with something called gang stal... Mon shirleyknot 2
1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high Jan 22 Truck 1
Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move? Jan 14 Movingover 1
Christ Trump Hillary Jan 13 Now_What- 5
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,398 • Total comments across all topics: 278,431,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC