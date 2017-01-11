ArkansasStaged to Present Special Inauguration Day Reading of "The Taming"
ArkansasStaged, a local theatre production group that presents readings of plays in unorthodox spaces, presents a special Inauguration Day reading of The Taming by Lauren Gunderson at 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at 7 p.m. Gunderson, a notable playwright, has offered the rights to produce the 2013 play for free, as long as it is performed on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20. "In 2013 I wrote The Taming to unpack the deep frustration of a divided and obstructionist patriarchy," she said. "To laugh with the painful truth about extremism on both sides, to toy with our country's history and wrestle with its foundational imperfections, and to make manifest a dream of reason and understanding prevailing in America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Free Weekly.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|29 min
|BARNEYII
|33,202
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|Tue
|Watcher
|6
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Jan 9
|Rosa_Winkel
|22,024
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Dec 29
|Love the Village
|3
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|Dec 22
|Hate Cable
|1
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC