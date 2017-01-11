ArkansasStaged to Present Special Ina...

ArkansasStaged to Present Special Inauguration Day Reading of "The Taming"

Fayetteville Free Weekly

ArkansasStaged, a local theatre production group that presents readings of plays in unorthodox spaces, presents a special Inauguration Day reading of The Taming by Lauren Gunderson at 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at 7 p.m. Gunderson, a notable playwright, has offered the rights to produce the 2013 play for free, as long as it is performed on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20. "In 2013 I wrote The Taming to unpack the deep frustration of a divided and obstructionist patriarchy," she said. "To laugh with the painful truth about extremism on both sides, to toy with our country's history and wrestle with its foundational imperfections, and to make manifest a dream of reason and understanding prevailing in America.

