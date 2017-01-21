Arkansas Women's March Rallies For Eq...

Arkansas Women's March Rallies For Equal Rights, Unity At State Capitol

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

More than 4,000 people registered for the march, which highlighted the fight for gender and civil equality. Only a day after President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, Arkansans looked ready to send a message.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr Denver 33,406
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 2 hr Eagle 12 22,157
1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high 2 hr Truck 1
opiods and others available Fri MEDSS 1
Any one familar with something called gang stal... Jan 17 Resident440 1
Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move? Jan 14 Movingover 1
Christ Trump Hillary Jan 13 Now_What- 5
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,502 • Total comments across all topics: 278,146,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC