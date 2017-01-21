Arkansas Women's March Rallies For Equal Rights, Unity At State Capitol
More than 4,000 people registered for the march, which highlighted the fight for gender and civil equality. Only a day after President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, Arkansans looked ready to send a message.
