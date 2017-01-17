Arkansas Unemployment Rate Falls to 3...

Arkansas Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.9 Percent

Arkansas' unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent in December, down from 4 percent in November and 4.7 percent in December 2015.

