Arkansas tries to strip Gen. Lee from...

Arkansas tries to strip Gen. Lee from Martin Luther King Day

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

This Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, photo shows a sign on the door of a state treasurer's office in Little Rock, Ark., noting the joint holiday Jan. 16 observing the birthdays of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 1 hr Hedonist Heretic 22,076
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 hr sue2 33,300
Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move? Sat Movingover 1
Christ Trump Hillary Jan 13 Now_What- 5
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... Jan 12 ToMiCa 4
News Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ... Jan 10 Watcher 6
News More on the continuing effort to preserve punis... Dec 22 Hate Cable 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Mexico
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,779 • Total comments across all topics: 277,950,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC