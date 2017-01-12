Arkansas Sen. Boozman says Trump inauguration a time to come together

Sen. John Boozman said Monday that Donald Trump's inauguration is a time for national unity, even as roughly two dozen members of Congress said they will not attend after the president-elect's criticism of civil-rights leader John Lewis. On Saturday, Trump chastised the Georgia congressman, who suffered a cracked skull while fighting for voting rights in the 1960s, by calling him "all talk," the Associated Press reported .

