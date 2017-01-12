Arkansas Sen. Boozman says Trump inau...

Arkansas Sen. Boozman says Trump inauguration a time to come together

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Sen. John Boozman said Monday that Donald Trump's inauguration is a time for national unity, even as roughly two dozen members of Congress said they will not attend after the president-elect's criticism of civil-rights leader John Lewis. On Saturday, Trump chastised the Georgia congressman, who suffered a cracked skull while fighting for voting rights in the 1960s, by calling him "all talk," the Associated Press reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 2 hr Thinking 22,089
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 12 hr BARNEYII 33,322
Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move? Sat Movingover 1
Christ Trump Hillary Jan 13 Now_What- 5
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... Jan 12 ToMiCa 4
News Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ... Jan 10 Watcher 6
News More on the continuing effort to preserve punis... Dec 22 Hate Cable 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,128 • Total comments across all topics: 277,989,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC