Arkansas' "Private Option" Is a More Expensive Way to Expand Obamacare
Experts have long raised questions about the budget gimmickry involved in the Obama administration's approval of Arkansas' Obamacare expansion waiver. The Government Accountability Office even warned that the administration and Arkansas cooked the books to secure the waiver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|42 min
|Hedonist Heretic
|22,298
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|9 hr
|jynx
|33,450
|1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high
|Jan 22
|Truck
|1
|Any one familar with something called gang stal...
|Jan 17
|Resident440
|1
|Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move?
|Jan 14
|Movingover
|1
|Christ Trump Hillary
|Jan 13
|Now_What-
|5
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Jan 12
|ToMiCa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC