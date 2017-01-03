Arkansas presidential inauguration ga...

Arkansas presidential inauguration gala canceled

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

Organizers of the Arkansas Inaugural Gala say the event to celebrate the inauguration of the President of the United States has been canceled this year due to low demand for tickets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 40 min rjmisdemeanor 33,180
News Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ... 22 hr Watcher 6
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) Mon Rosa_Winkel 22,024
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... Dec 29 Love the Village 3
News More on the continuing effort to preserve punis... Dec 22 Hate Cable 1
News Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta... Dec 18 Skip 2
News Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month Dec 17 hassen 10
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,613 • Total comments across all topics: 277,808,213

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC