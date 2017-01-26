Arkansas panel wants judge arrested o...

Arkansas panel wants judge arrested on DWI charge suspended

An Arkansas panel wants the state Supreme Court to temporarily suspend a circuit judge arrested after state troopers said he drove drunk through a sobriety checkpoint in Johnson County. The Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission on Wednesday sought the suspension of 57-year-old William M. Pearson, who handles the criminal docket from Franklin, Johnson and Pope counties.

