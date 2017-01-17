Arkansas Panel OKs Restrictions on 2nd Trimester Abortions
LITTLE ROCK - An Arkansas legislative committee has voted to outlaw an abortion procedure that opponents call "savage" and "barbaric" while others deem it the safest way to end a pregnancy in the second trimester.
