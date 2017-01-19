Arkansas mumps outbreak appears to be...

Arkansas mumps outbreak appears to be leveling off

State health officials say the number of mumps cases in northwest Arkansas appears to be leveling off, though the region's outbreak is still considered the largest in the country. The Arkansas Department of Health said there were 2,400 confirmed or strongly suspected cases as of Jan. 5. State Epidemiologist Dr. Dirk Haselow said health officials were seeing 40 or 50 new cases a day at the height of the outbreak in the fall season, but are now seeing about 10 new cases of mumps per day, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

