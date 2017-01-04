Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Sets High Fees For Growers

Arkansans looking to grow medical marijuana after voters passed Issue 6 in November may be turned away be the cost of applying for a license and paying annual fee. The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission, which was appointed to establish regulations for growers and dispensaries, decided growers will have to pay an annual fee of $100,000 in addition to the $15,000 dollar application fee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.