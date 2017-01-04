Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission...

Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Sets High Fees For Growers

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Arkansans looking to grow medical marijuana after voters passed Issue 6 in November may be turned away be the cost of applying for a license and paying annual fee. The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission, which was appointed to establish regulations for growers and dispensaries, decided growers will have to pay an annual fee of $100,000 in addition to the $15,000 dollar application fee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 24 min _Susan_ 21,994
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Yucko 33,084
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... Dec 29 Love the Village 3
News More on the continuing effort to preserve punis... Dec 22 Hate Cable 1
News Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta... Dec 18 Skip 2
News Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month Dec 17 hassen 10
News Arctic air headed for Arkansas Dec 17 Deplorableknuckle... 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,661 • Total comments across all topics: 277,634,711

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC