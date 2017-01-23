Arkansas 'March for Life' supports ba...

Arkansas 'March for Life' supports banning form of abortion

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

Thousands of Arkansans from across the state spent the morning remembering the estimated 60 million unborn children in a March for Life. Today marks 44 years since Roe vs. Wade when the Supreme Court held that states cannot ban all abortions because they fall within a woman's right to personal liberty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 8 min emperorjohn 22,190
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr bookmiller shannon 33,421
1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high Sun Truck 1
Any one familar with something called gang stal... Jan 17 Resident440 1
Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move? Jan 14 Movingover 1
Christ Trump Hillary Jan 13 Now_What- 5
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... Jan 12 ToMiCa 4
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,909 • Total comments across all topics: 278,187,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC