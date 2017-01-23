Arkansas 'March for Life' supports banning form of abortion
Thousands of Arkansans from across the state spent the morning remembering the estimated 60 million unborn children in a March for Life. Today marks 44 years since Roe vs. Wade when the Supreme Court held that states cannot ban all abortions because they fall within a woman's right to personal liberty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|8 min
|emperorjohn
|22,190
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|bookmiller shannon
|33,421
|1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high
|Sun
|Truck
|1
|Any one familar with something called gang stal...
|Jan 17
|Resident440
|1
|Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move?
|Jan 14
|Movingover
|1
|Christ Trump Hillary
|Jan 13
|Now_What-
|5
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Jan 12
|ToMiCa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC