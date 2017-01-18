Arkansas man wins 'Jeopardy!' episode
Fayetteville native Eli Nehus got the first question in the game, though not the last - none of the three contestants answered correctly in the Final Jeopardy! round. Fortunately for Nehus, his wager was low enough that even though he missed it, he gained the lead.
