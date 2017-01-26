Arkansas man pleads guilty to mailing...

Arkansas man pleads guilty to mailing threats to 7 mayors over lack of prayer in schools

An Arkansas man has pleaded guilty to charges of threatening seven mayors with hanging if they didn't meet his demands that included putting prayer and the Ten Commandments back in schools. The Texarkana Gazette reported that 56-year-old Maverick Dean Bryan of Mineral Springs pleaded guilty Wednesday as part of a plea agreement in which prosecutors will recommend a 12- to 18-month prison sentence and dismiss a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

