Arkansas man pleads guilty to mailing threats to 7 mayors over lack of prayer in schools
An Arkansas man has pleaded guilty to charges of threatening seven mayors with hanging if they didn't meet his demands that included putting prayer and the Ten Commandments back in schools. The Texarkana Gazette reported that 56-year-old Maverick Dean Bryan of Mineral Springs pleaded guilty Wednesday as part of a plea agreement in which prosecutors will recommend a 12- to 18-month prison sentence and dismiss a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|26 min
|_Susan_
|22,307
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|jynx
|33,453
|1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high
|Jan 22
|Truck
|1
|Any one familar with something called gang stal...
|Jan 17
|Resident440
|1
|Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move?
|Jan 14
|Movingover
|1
|Christ Trump Hillary
|Jan 13
|Now_What-
|5
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Jan 12
|ToMiCa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC