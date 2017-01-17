Arkansas man loses in second appearance on 'Jeopardy!'
Nehus won $6,227 during Friday's episode, but didn't come close to that number in an episode that aired Monday morning in Little Rock. Nehus got off to a good start, answering the game's first question correctly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|11 min
|Hedonist Heretic
|22,104
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|32 min
|Now_What-
|33,328
|Any one familar with something called gang stal...
|52 min
|Resident440
|1
|Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move?
|Jan 14
|Movingover
|1
|Christ Trump Hillary
|Jan 13
|Now_What-
|5
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Jan 12
|ToMiCa
|4
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|Jan 10
|Watcher
|6
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC